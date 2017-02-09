Feed truck overturns, shuts down NC 211 bypass for hours

The NC 211 bypass just north of Bladenboro was closed for more than six hours after a feed truck overturned Thursday morning. (Source: Jamie Corbett)

The NC 211 bypass just north of Bladenboro was closed for more than six hours after a feed truck overturned Thursday morning.

According to Trooper White with the NC State Highway Patrol, the driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling east on the 211 bypass when a passenger car driving north on NC 131 failed to stop at a light and caused the vehicles to collide at about 5:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck and two people in the passenger car were taken to the hospital. Trooper White said the two people in the passenger car appeared to have suffered serious injuries while the truck driver's injuries appeared to be minor.

The driver of the passenger car has been cited with a stop light violation.

The truck overturned in the wreck, causing feed to spill. The scene took more than six hours to clean up and the bypass didn't reopen until shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.