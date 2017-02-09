Chadbourn man accused of firing rifle at occupied vehicle

A Chadbourn man is accused of firing a rifle at a vehicle occupied by four people, including two children.

Jordan Douglas Nickelson, 18, has been charged with four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, two women were driving with two small children in Chadbourn at approximately 1:30 p.m.on Feb. 3 when they said it appeared they were being followed by a vehicle.

The women told deputies that when they approached the intersection of Tommy Wooten Road and Andrew Jackson Highway, the suspect vehicle attempted to strike their vehicle. The suspects then pulled up beside the victims and Nickelson allegedly pointed a rifle out of the passenger window.

Officials said Nickelson fired a shot at the victims' vehicle as it was driving away from the intersection.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

