Man allegedly found with various drugs in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) -

A Sneads Ferry man was found in a semi-conscious state with various drugs in his vehicle Tuesday, according to the Surf City Police Department.

According to SCPD Chief Ron Shanahan, officers found Paul Gilbert seated in his vehicle, and a search of Gilbert and the vehicle revealed 21 bindles of heroin, several prescription pills, including Oxycodone, Adderall, Zanex and Suboxone, marijuana, digital scales and packaging material.

A search warrant was served on Gilbert's hotel room where Shanahan said officers found additional marijuana, digital scales and a metal smoking pipe.

Gilbert was charged with:

  • possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin
  • possession with the intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
  • maintaining a vehicle for narcotics
  • simple possession of Schedule III, IV and VI controlled substances
  • multiple counts of possession drug paraphernalia
  • unsealed wine/liquor in passenger area of a motor vehicle

