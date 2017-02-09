Portion of Kerr Ave. to close this weekend

Kerr Avenue will be closed between Market Street/US 17 and Randall Parkway starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, until 7 a.m., Monday, Feb. 13. (Source: City of Wilmington/Twitter)

A portion of Kerr Avenue will close starting Friday night so crews can conduct utility work.

Kerr Avenue will be closed between Market Street/US 17 and Randall Parkway starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, until 7 a.m., Monday, Feb. 13.

The closure is dependent on if weather will permit the work to be done. Crews will install a storm drainage system and perform utility work as part of the Kerr Avenue Widening Project.

The project will upgrade Kerr Avenue to a four-lane divided road with a median and signalized intersections. Work on the project is expected to be completed by March 2019.

A detour will lead southbound drivers to Kerr Avenue, Market Street/ US 17, South College Road/NC 132 and Randal Parkway. Northbound motorists will take Randall Parkway to South College Road, Market Street /US17 South to get back to Kerr Avenue.

