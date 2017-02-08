Coastal Christian’s Samantha Stanko named WECT Athlete of the Week.

Coastal Christian’s Samantha Stanko is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The junior scored a season-high 25 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals against Harrells Christian Academy on Tuesday. She added 12 points in Friday's senior night win over Parrott Academy.

