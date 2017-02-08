Homeowners scared after string of break-ins: 'It's a violation'

Both Hammond and Ward said they lost priceless jewelry after the robberies. (Source: WECT)

Two homeowners in Whiteville said they feel devastated, terrified and violated after a string of break-ins just miles away from each other.

Carrie Hammond and Chelsea Ward both had their homes broken into on the same day within 30 minutes of each other. The two live less than two miles apart.

In both break-ins, one or more thieves broke through a back door and ripped out drawers, opened cabinets and broke open hidden safes. They emptied Ward’s jewelry box and took Hammond’s entire drawer.

Hammond lost her original engagement ring and her husband’s wedding band.

Ward lost heirloom pieces she planned to pass along to her daughter on her wedding day.

“It makes you feel like you’re not safe in your own home,” Ward said. “To know that these people come in and feel like they have a right to just take things. It hurts and it’s devastating and it’s a violation.”

Hammond said she no longer feels safe at home.

“It’s like I’m living in a nightmare and I can’t wake up,” Hammond said. “Nighttime comes and I don’t even want to be back here. I’m afraid and hurt and broken.”

Suspects also allegedly stole guns, medicine and large electronics.

A spokeswoman for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said it’s too early to tell if the same person committed both break-ins.

Deputies have not yet released a suspect description or made any arrests.

