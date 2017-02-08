UNCW students learn about the evolution and significance of African American dance

UNCW students attended a workshop focusing on the history and evolution of African American dance Wednesday night.

The workshop was held by the African American Studies program and choreographer Camille Brown.

Students gathered in a circle and danced with Brown. She started with steps used by African slaves and grew those steps into modern hip-hop.

"I love the evolution," said UNCW student Kylah Thorpe. "I didn't even think I would be able to dance out the changes that happened across history and how they all match together. So it's just a baseline and you just move, and it turns into something that I know."

Brown and her dance company will perform their show Mr. Tol E. RAncE at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night at the Kenan Auditorium.

The show focuses on breaking down African American stereotypes and the portrayal of the African Americans in the media. Brown said the show is much more than a political commentary.

"Someone asked me, do I feel like an artist is responsible to talk about the politics of the day, and I actually don't think that," Brown said. "I think it's an artist's responsibility to be an artist because all of it is needed in the space. Yes we are talking about protesting, but we also need healing. We also need laughter."

This will be the first time in three years that Brown has performed the show.

UNCW Presents helped bring Brown to UNCW. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

