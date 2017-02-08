Hoggard pair signs with Louisburg and Campbell

Siara Southerland and Mikey Gans are heading to Campbell and Louisburg in the fall (Source:WECT)

Hoggard girls soccer player Siara Southerland and baseball player Mikey Gans signed their letters of intent Wednesday afternoon.

Southerland is heading to Campbell to join the Camel soccer program. In three years with Hoggard she has tallied 53 goals and 20 assists.

"I love the family atmosphere at the school," she said. "They're always together, they always stick together. The teammates are really nice, and I love the coaches."

Southerland plans to pursue a pre-med track.

Meanwhile, Gans, who is heading to Louisburg College, led the Vikings in home runs last season, and figures to once again be a vital part of Hoggard's outlook this season. Head coach Jeep St. Ledger alluded to more possible time on the mound for Gans this season as well.

"I got to meet a couple of guys on the team, made a real nice connection with them," said Gans. "It just felt like home when I went there. It felt like a good spot to end up."

