Four students face disciplinary action after BB guns found at middle school

Four middle school students are facing disciplinary action after an officer found two airsoft BB guns inside a locker at Cedar Grove Middle School in Supply.

The school’s resource officer got a tip about the BB guns, which led to the discovery.

All of the students are in the seventh grade at the school, according to Brunswick County Schools spokesperson Jessica Swencki. While she could not say what specific disciplinary action each student will receive, Swencki said the punishment could range from short-term suspension, a recommendation for long-term suspension, to possible involvement of law enforcement.

No injuries were reported.



