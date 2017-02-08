Hammerheads PDL team to play at UNCW this summer

Friday High School playoff scoreboardMore >>
Casey Golden's home run leading off the ninth inning completed UNCW's comeback as the Seahawks beat Elon, 6-5, in the opener of a Colonial Athletic Association series on Friday at Latham Park.More >>
Atlantic Coast Conference regular season champion and top national seed Wake Forest needed just an hour and 40 minutes to eliminate UNCW, 4-0, in a first-round match of the Winston-Salem Regional men's tennis tournament Friday at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.More >>
Ryan Blaney earned his first career pole for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway, taking advantage of a traffic jam at inspection that kept 11 cars from getting on the track.More >>
UNCW's record-setting softball season will continue in the inaugural National Invitational Softball Championship tournament.More >>
