Hammerheads PDL team to play at UNCW this summer

The Wilmington Hammerheads will play their matches this summer at UNCW, as part of the PDL (Premier Development League), a league that includes many top college soccer players from around the country.

The Hammerheads announced today that they already expect players representing UNCW, UNC, and NC State to be on this summer's roster.

"We’re going to provide a high level product. The players are going to be on the very top of their game in the college game," said Carson Porter, who has worked as the Hammerheads coach and executive director of the youth program in recent years. "If you love soccer, and you love the friendships and the relationships that you have through the Hammerheads, then let’s keep that going. Let’s continue that."

Despite that fact that Wilmington is no longer a professional team, the players that take the field still share professional aspirations - though at a different stage of their current careers.

"I have no doubt that we’ll see players that have played for the Hammerheads move on to MLS," said Porter. "But we’re getting them during their college time, where they’re getting better and they’re producing. But if you become a fan of the Hammerheads PDL, and you watch the PDL over time, you’re gonna see players that are playing in big stadiums that are playing and moving on to higher levels."

One thing that will not change according to Porter is the interaction and collaboration between the youth program and the college club players.

"It’s the part that got us here. It’s the part that we wanted to do for our kids. It’s a dream, an aspiration. Our kids wanna play college soccer, a lot of them. For them to be able to every week during the summer go watch a UNC player, a UNCW player, a NC State player, and go, 'Okay, that’s the level I need to get to', that’s something that’s powerful. As we try to continue to develop our youth club, this can help in a big way.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.