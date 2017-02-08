Who is rescuing whom? Inmates and shelter animals get a second chance

Inmates and shelter animals have both had rough lives in different ways. Thanks to a work program, inmates at Tabor Correctional Institute join the animals at the Columbus County Animal Shelter and work to rebuild their lives together.

Wilbert Lane Jr. and Chester Bass, both inmates, work nine hours a day at least five days every week at the shelter. The work isn't easy, or clean, but they've learned to do it with a smile on their face.

The inmates say the program gives them a new sense of responsibility they don't get behind bars and it helps them acclimate themselves back into society.

Meet the two inmates and the animals that bring out their softer sides every day they come to work in a special report Wednesday on Fox Wilmington News at 10.

