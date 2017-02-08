NHRMC submits plans for S. 17th Street pedestrian bridge

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has submitted plans to the city of Wilmington to build a pedestrian bridge that would extend across South 17th Street from the hospital's proposed parking deck. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has submitted plans to the city of Wilmington to build a pedestrian bridge that would extend across South 17th Street from the hospital's proposed parking deck.

According to online documents, plans call for the 2,434-square-foot bridge to connect at the third level of the parking deck and extend across the street to an adjacent pedestrian tower on NHRMC's campus.

The bridge would be approximately 31 feet tall.

The 5-level parking deck, which will be built at 2120 South 17th Street, will accommodate about 720 vehicles.

NHRMC also purchased the nearby Wilmington Athletic Club and will turn the 4.6-acre site into 264 additional parking spaces.

