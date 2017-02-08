Wilmington Theater Fair hopes to attract newcomers to the stage

An audience awaits you. (Source: WECT)

Learn how you can show off your flair for the dramatic.

At the Wilmington Theater Fair, you can discover what it takes to be part of the theater community.

The event will be held this Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Thalian Hall Ballroom.

This event is free to the public.

Several theatrical companies and organizations in the Cape Fear Region are participating.

Representatives from local theater companies will provide information about upcoming shows, auditions, classes and volunteer opportunities.

For more information, send an email to friends@thalianhall.org.

