Free wedding ceremonies offered in New Hanover County on Valentine's Day

The New Hanover County Register of Deeds office will offer some free wedding ceremonies. (Source:WECT)

If your romantic plans including tying the knot on Valentine's Day, New Hanover County may be the place for you.

The Register of Deeds office is hosting its first annual "Love is in the Air" event next Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special wedding ceremonies will be held for up to 16 couples who have a marriage license and pre-register online to take part.

The ceremonies will include officiants, photography, flowers and cake at no charge to the happy couples.

New Hanover County Register of Deeds Tammy Beasley said she got the idea from another county and thought it would be a special thing to offer for citizens here.

The services will be free, but Beasley said the use of public money is minimal. Beasley said she spent $274.93 of her budget on decorations and other items that will be used for many years to come. The rest of the services and materials are donated by community members and county workers, including Beasley and members of her staff. Apple Annie's is donating nearly $300 worth of cakes for each couple. The Shannon Zickefoose Studio is taking care of pictures and gospel singer Jerry Wayne will perform.

"This is going to be a very beautiful day for our citizens of New Hanover County and I am extremely proud to be able to offer this to couples wanting a special wedding day, but have limited funds," Tammy Beasley said.

Beasley said there are plans to hold similar events around July 4 and the middle of December.

You can call 910-798-7736 or 910-798-7735 for more information.

