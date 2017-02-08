New Hanover boys' basketball forfeit final win against Ashley

The New Hanover boys’ basketball team will have to forfeit Tuesday night's win at Ashley due to playing too many regular season game.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association allows teams to play 23 games, plus one endowment game. The Wildcats played a total of 25 games.

New Hanover head coach Kirk Angel said he was aware of the issue when the program agreed to play in the Joe Miller Tournament, and self-reported to the NCHSAA.



“I could have dropped the Pine Forest game, but I didn’t because I didn’t want to put another team in a bind in finding another game” said Angel.

Forfeiting the game means that the Wildcats will have to wait until the final day of the regular season to see if they earn a share of the Mideastern Conference championship.

