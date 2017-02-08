Funeral arrangements set for Wilmington teens killed in suspected drunk driving wreck

Funeral arrangements have been set for two teenagers killed in a suspected drunk driving wreck early Monday.

Dana Michelle Wilson, 18, and her high school sweetheart, Ryan Michael Menke, 18, were driving on US 74 near NC 41 South at around 1 a.m. Monday when another vehicle, driven by Broderick Jones, 38, of Proctorville, collided with theirs. Police said Jones was driving east in the westbound lane. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision.

The deadly crash hit close to home for many in Menke and Wilson’s hometown of Wilmington, where they attended high school at Laney. The couple had recently moved to Charlotte, where Wilson attended UNC-Charlotte.

Britney Moore, a close friend of Wilson and Menke, said friends and family will gather for a viewing Friday night at Valley Chapel on South College Road. Their funeral is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Oleander Memorial Gardens.

Jones was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

