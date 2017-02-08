Shallotte man faces statutory rape, indecent liberties charges

A Shallotte man was arrested Tuesday by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on child sex crime charges.

Timothy Paul Freshwater, 33, was charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child, and felony sex offense in a parental role.

According to arrest warrants, the alleged incident occurred on October 21, 2014 when the victim was 13 years old.

He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $275,000 bond.

