Interactive forum aims to educate parents on preventing drug abuse in children

The forum’s goal was to provide parents with preventative tips to keep their children drug free. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Council of PTAs on Wednesday held an interactive parent forum on substance abuse trends in the community.

The forum’s goal was to provide parents with preventative tips to keep their children drug free.

Coastal Horizons and Cape Fear Coalition for a Drug-free Tomorrow participated to add insight the increasing abuse and tips on drug safety.

James Ray, a local church minister who attended the forum, felt the forum was enlightening.

"I have a desire to work with Coastal Horizons and help them in their effort to deal with this great scourge of our community and to stop substance abuse as much as we can,” Ray said.

Jane McDonald, who works with Coastal Horizons, said she wanted to do her part to make people aware of the issue.

"Here's the laws, here's where you can get training, here's some best practices, here's a checklist, so we can make our community healthier and safer, have fun events but make it safe,” McDonald said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.