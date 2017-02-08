Man charged with using fraudulent prescriptions at Wilmington pharmacies

A Carolina Beach man is facing multiple drug charges after allegedly using fraudulent prescriptions at several Wilmington pharmacies last year.

John Thomas Williams, 63, was taken into custody by Carolina Beach police Tuesday on warrants from the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

According to court records, Williams has been charged with:

attempted trafficking of opium/heroin by possession

attempted trafficking of opium/heroin by delivery

two counts of conspiring to traffic opium/heroin

attempting to obtain a controlled substance by forgery/fraud

trafficking opium or heroin

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/forgery

According to arrest warrants from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Thomas used a fraudulent prescription at Cape Fear Pharmacy and Compounding on S. College Road to obtain 120 tablets of Roxicodone on Feb. 3, 2016.

According to Cathryn Lindsay with the Wilmington Police Department, Williams and other suspects attempted to use fraudulent prescriptions for Roxicodone at King's Pharmacy and a Walgreens in Wilmington in February 2016. Employees at the pharmacies alerted law enforcement to suspicious looking prescriptions.

According to the WPD, James Edison Chandler, 44, also has been charged for his role in some of the incidents. He's been charged with obtaining a controlled substance by forgery/fraud, trafficking in opium or heroin and conspiring to traffic opium/heroin.

