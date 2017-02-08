Wilmington man accused of using apartment for prostitution

A Wilmington man is accused of promoting the prostitution of two women at an apartment on Racine Drive.

According to arrest warrants, Stephen E. Ford has been charged with three counts of advancing the promotion of prostitution and two counts of profiting from the promotion of prostitution. Online records show that his bond was set at $50,000.

Warrants state that Ford received a portion of the earnings from the prostitution of two different women. The incidents allegedly occurred from Jan. 31 through Feb. 7.

Ford also is accused of using an apartment in the 300 block of Racine Drive to promote prostitution.

