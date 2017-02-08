Twins spend birthday making funeral plans for murdered brother

Family of Montreal Holmes remembers their brother with pictures from the past. (Source: WECT)

The family of Montreal Holmes is anxiously awaiting answers on what led to the death of their brother. The 28-year-old was shot inside a home in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.

Montreal died on the way to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Montreal's twin sisters should have been celebrating their birthday Wednesday, but instead, they are planning their brother's funeral.

"I wish we could bring my brother back, but I know it's not possible," said his sister Iesha Age.

His family believes Montreal was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

He leaves behind three children.

"Who's going to walk them down the aisle, go to their graduation and take pictures of them for the prom?" his brother Bernard Mungin questioned.

Listening to the 911 call, his family said there is no excuse for people that were present during the shooting to not come forward.

Montreal's siblings understand people may be nervous to offer information to police, but WPD has an anonymous text-a-tip system that will hide your cell phone number.

