Legion Sports Complex to host Warped Tour stop on July 4

Wilmington's Legion Sports Complex will play host to a stop on the VANS Warped Tour on July 4. According to City of Wilmington Community Services Director Amy Beatty, the tour stop will feature five stages at the complex.

Max Miller, a morning host at Modern Rock 98.7, said the phone lines lit up as soon as he went on air Wednesday morning.

"People are excited to say the least," Miller said, "Talking about bands like Blink-182, in the past, Katy Perry has been a part of Warped Tour. And little old Wilmington we don't get those shows that often."

According to the Warped Tour website, the band lineup will be announced in March. Tickets also will go on sale in March. Miller said even though they don't know who will be performing, Modern Rock hopes to be there in full swing.

"We're hoping to put up a tent there, give out some free stuff, maybe do some broadcasts live from the shows, but we're definitely going to try and get some tickets we can hook people up with," Miller said.

Miller said the traveling festival could mean a lot for the concert and entertainment industry. Warped Tour is the largest rock festival in the country.

While city staff and event organizers still are working on the logistics, Beatty said there will likely be stages on the practice field, in the parking lot and in the baseball outfield. Beatty added that activity on the Legion Stadium field is limited due to its synthetic turf.

According to the program director at Modern Rock, bands on the tour will be doing some community outreach while in Wilmington, but there's no details on what they may do.

In previous years, the tour has featured acts like Katy Perry, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance.

