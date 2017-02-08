Bald eagle shot undergoes emergency surgery

The Cape Fear Raptor Center in Rocky Point is working feverishly to nurse a bald eagle that was shot more than five times in Bertie County. (Source: Cape Fear Raptor Center)

This is the second bald eagle that has been found shot in Eastern North Carolina in the past few weeks. (Source: Cape Fear Raptor Center)

The Cape Fear Raptor Center in Rocky Point is working feverishly to nurse a bald eagle that was shot more than five times in Bertie County.

The 1-year-old eagle was taken to the center Monday night for emergency surgery.

Dr. Joni Seymour spent hours working on the bird in a surgery that cost the center about $3,500.

This is the second bald eagle that has been found shot in Eastern North Carolina in the past few weeks.

Another eagle came to the center in early January from Pamlico County after it was found with pellet wounds to its wing.

Seymour also performed surgery on that eagle, which is recovering well.

The bald eagle is covered under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and injuring or killing an eagle is against state and federal laws.

According to the N.C. Wildlife commission, it can be punishable by a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.