Windsor Park residents share safety, noise concerns with new interstate

Windsor Park residents are worried the lack of a protective barrier on the I-140 bypass puts their safety in danger. (Source: WECT)

The I-140 bypass has been under construction for years now and the final stages are nearing completion. Residents in Windsor Park worry their safety will be at risk once the roads fully open.

"There's nothing stopping anybody from losing control on the highway and skidding off the roadway and into one of our yards," said Michael Knight, a resident of Windsor Park.

Knight is a police officer so keeping the public safe is in his job description. When his shift is done, Knight said those worries follow him home every night.

"I've seen accidents you wouldn't believe, tragic events that could have been avoided had 'X,Y, and Z' took place," said Knight. "All we are asking for is for 'X, Y, and Z' now before we have to implement it during someone's funeral."

Knight said he wants the North Carolina Department of Transportation to put in a protective wall between his house and the new bypass. According to Brian Rick, spokesperson for NCDOT, construction crews will not build a noise wall on that stretch of the bypass. We are waiting to hear back to see if any other barriers will be placed along the stretch of bypass.

James Graves lives one street down from Knight and shares the same worries. He said if a car slides off the road, he's worried about his family.

"My daughter plays in the playground that we have in the back of the house," said Graves. "If she's out there and a truck just so happens to come off the road or anything like that, it's going to be devastating."

NCDOT expects the bypass to open in November. Graves said if there is no protective barrier between his house and the bypass, he's going to keep his daughter away from the backyard as much as possible.

