Joey Price resigns as Wallace-Rose Hill head football coach

Joey Price is going out on top.

Price resigned as head football coach at Wallace-Rose Hill Wednesday morning. His resignation comes two months after the Bulldogs won the Class 1-AA State Championship, the fifth for the program in Price's eight years.

The program is just the fifth in 1A to win three or more consecutive titles since the NCHSAA went to four classifications in 1972.

In 20 seasons as a head coach Price owns a 238-42 overall record and six State Championship wins. Prior to taking over the program at Wallace-Rose Hill Price was the head coach at South Columbus high school. His Stallions made a pair of 2A Championship appearances, winning the title in 2007.

Price was named the 2009 Associated Press coach of the year in his first season in Wallace. His Bulldogs defeated Mount Airy in the State Championship after winning just twice in 2008. Championships followed in 2010, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

