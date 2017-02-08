Two teens accused of shooting at vehicle

Two 17-year-olds are accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle in Burgaw.

Matthew Richard Pearce and Darren Tyshon Faison were arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of malicious secret assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. Faison also was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Pearce's bond was set at $50,000 while Faison's was set at $70,000.

According to the Pender County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded after two individuals reported that someone shot at their vehicle Monday on Copperhead Lane. Deputies investigated the case and obtained arrest warrants for Pearce and Faison.

