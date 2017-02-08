CBPD: Snow's Cut Bridge jumper located uninjured

A man who was seen jumping off the Snow's Cut Bridge on Sunday has been located and made it to shore uninjured, according to Det. Scott Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department. (Source: CBPD)

Patrol officers from CBPD responded after receiving several reports of a man, who was not wearing shoes or a shirt, jumping off the bridge just after noon Sunday.

Multiple agencies conducted a search for the man Sunday and Monday.

Hettinger said that CBPD will not be releasing any further information at this time since the investigation is still ongoing. The jumper had not been charged in the incident as of Wednesday morning.

