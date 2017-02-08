Downtown store posts video of alleged shoplifter

A downtown Wilmington business is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman it said stole a dress. (Source: The Wonder Shop)

A downtown Wilmington business is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman it said stole a dress.

The Wonder Shop, which is located on Front Street, posted surveillance footage of the alleged shoplifter on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident happened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

