One Love Tennis presents black tennis history exhibit

One Love Tennis, Cape Fear Community College and the International Tennis Hall of Fame have partnered together to present an exhibit called “Breaking the Barriers” which shines light on the history of African-Americans in tennis.

The exhibit features a timeline of photos and newspaper articles from the past to show the history of black tennis and the American Tennis Association.

Lenny Simpson, executive director of One Love Tennis and a local black tennis player, said the timeline dates all the way back to 1874 and up to 2016. He said it tells the history of black tennis back when people didn’t even know African-Americans were playing tennis.

“Most people have no clue that black people were playing tennis in 1874, and were great, great players,” Simpson said. “The problem was, they just didn’t have the opportunity to become world champions because of the color of their skin.”

Lenny said no matter if you are young, old, indifferent, black or white, this exhibit is for everyone to experience and enjoy. He said it is not only black tennis history, but that it is American history that needs to be told.

Lenny hopes that by experiencing the exhibit, people realize that the game is for everybody.

“I want every young boy and girl, especially, that comes to see this exhibit to know that they can succeed in the world of tennis. It’s just about giving them the opportunity.” Simpson said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public through Feb. 16 at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Center.

