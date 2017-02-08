Board approves name for new high school in New Hanover County

New Hanover County School Board voted on Southeast Area Technical High School as the name for the new program set to open in August. (Source: Raycom Media)

The New Hanover County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to name the new high school set to open later this year.

Board members voted to call it Southeast Area Technical High School, or “SEA-TECH” for short. In a presentation last November, school officials said the location of the school to the southeast region was a big reason for the name.

They said the shortened name SEA-TECH “is a very easy name to remember and favors well with students and parents.”

The school is part of New Hanover County Schools’ Career Technical Education program, collaborating with Cape Fear Community College and Pender County Schools.

It will offer vocational classes to students to earn credits toward high school graduation and secondary school credits, and internship or apprenticeship opportunities when they are available.

The school is expected to open in August of this year, according to New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley, on the North Campus of Cape Fear Community College.

Plans call for 30-40 students from New Hanover County and Pender County Schools attending the school in the first year. In the future, the school will likely move to another location as the attendance increases.

