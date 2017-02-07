City Council gives green light to red light camera contract

Wilmington City Council members voted Tuesday night to extend a contract to keep cameras rolling at intersections across the city.

Council approved extending the contract with New Hanover County for the SafeLight cameras. The city and county split the expenses which cost each about $230,000.

City officials said the cameras cut down on the number of drivers running red lights and causing crashes.

Proceeds from the red light camera program go to county schools. That amount averaged about $850,000 annually for the first three years.

