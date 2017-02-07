Cape Fear women down Wake Tech 82-73

Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear women’s basketball defeated Wake Tech Community College, 82-73, in a highly competitive game. Destiny Campbell led the team with near triple double of 31 points, 11 rebounds, and eight blocks.

The first quarter was highly competitive, despite a slow start from the Sea Devils, who didn’t score for the opening three minutes. The score remained close, however, and they were able to eventually take their first lead midway through the first.

Wake Tech’s DeShawna Smith was hot from the 3-point line, making her first two, while Destiny Campbell led the Sea Devils with six early points.

After trailing by three midway through the quarter, Cape Fear took the lead after Jalessa Dillard knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing. After exchanging leads, Bland gave her team a 20-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Wake Tech started the second quarter on a 10-2 run and led by seven with about six minutes remaining. As in the first quarter, Cape Fear struggled shooting the ball in the early minutes, but eventually found some offense, particularly from the 3-point line, with Jenna Pecorini, Christina Caesar, and Nikia Wallace each connecting from beyond the arc. Wallace’s 3 gave Cape Fear the lead, which they held in the closing minute of the half. Following a defensive stop, the Sea Devils found Foulks under the basket who converted the layup to give her team a three point lead at halftime.

Cape Fear found no trouble finding offense to start the third quarter. Wallace opened with a 3-pointer to double her team’s lead. The quarter turned into a shooting match, as both teams traded baskets. The Sea Devils scored 10 points in the first three minutes, but Wake Tech managed to take the lead by drawing fouls and getting to the line. Their lead grew to five, but Cape Fear responded by tightening up on defense. Campbell then knocked down a couple of easy shots, and the Sea Devils re-took the lead.

The quarter belonged to Campbell, who scored 10 points in the third, and became the focal point as her team searched for offense. After the game, head coach Lori Drake had nothing but praise for her.

“[She was] relentless on both ends of the floor. We’ve been begging her to be consistent not just on offense but defense too, and she provided that for us tonight. It was a really good confidence booster for her.”

The Sea Devils entered the fourth quarter with a four point lead. Campbell picked up where she left off, scoring four more points, and jump starting a 6-2 run in the early minutes. Midway through the quarter, Cape Fear led by six, with momentum on their side. They made it difficult for Wake Tech on defense, and patiently moved the ball on offense.

The Eagles began pressing with around two minutes remaining, with Cape Fear leading by six. The Sea Devils continued to play solid defense, and Wake Tech was unable to make shots in the final minutes.

Despite the final scoreline, the game could have easily gone Wake Tech’s way. Asked about the what she liked about tonight’s win, Drake pointed out one thing.

“Effort..our effort and intensity was just phenomenal tonight.”

Tonight’s win came despite an off night from Bland, who leads the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game. Finishing with only four points , she struggled to make shots throughout the night. But the Sea Devils managed without her usual contributions thanks to big scoring nights from a big night from Dillard, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, well over her season averages.

“She brings so much to the team.”

Drake likes the way her team has players capable of stepping up when others have an off night, and believes Dillard did just that tonight.

“For her to do that, it was a really big, big night, and a really big turnaround for her and her confidence for the season.”

The win moves Cape Fear to 17-4 overall, and 12-2 in conference play.

Their next game is scheduled for Thursday, February 9th, where they will take on Brunswick Community College as part of “Play for Pink” and “WILMA” night. Tip off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Nick Denning