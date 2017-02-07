City of Wilmington asks for input on affordable housing

City officials met with residents about the future of affordable housing in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Officials from the City of Wilmington and the North Carolina Human Relations Commission met with residents Tuesday afternoon to discuss the need and availability of affordable housing.

The meeting, held at the MLK Center in downtown, focused on issues the city gathered during a study in October of 2016 -- issues like segregation, handicap accessibility, and safety.

That information was presented to those who attending the meeting. City officials will use the feedback to create a new five-year consolidation plan for future affordable housing in Wilmington.

"Feedback like this from citizens helps us pretty much understand what their needs and concerns are," said Wilmington's Community Development and Housing Planner Suzanne Rogers said. "We use that in our planning process to allocate our resources in areas that are going to make the most difference and meet our citizens' needs."

That consolidation plan will be used to request funds from the federal government for new affordable housing in the city.

Rogers says the draft of the consolidation plan should be done by April. It will then go to the city council for final approval.

