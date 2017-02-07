WPD: Validated gang member arrested in drug bust

A validated gang member was arrested Monday on several drug-related charges following the conclusion of a month-long investigation by Wilmington police detectives.

Lewis Alexander Hines, 25, was charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine

Manufacturing cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hines was booked in the New Hanover County Jail under a $1 million bond.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant at Hines' home in the 500 block of Anderson Street on Monday.

Detectives confiscated over 35 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition.

Lindsay said detectives then initiated a traffic stop on Hines shortly after searching his home. He was pulled over in the 1000 block of Market Street around 2:30 p.m. and taken into custody.

Hines was previously convicted in federal court on two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.