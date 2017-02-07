Couple concerned City Council will destroy rental business

A Wilmington couple is worried an upcoming city council decision on short-term rentals will ruin their Airbnb business. (Source:WECT)

A carriage house on Michael Thompson's property is earning he and his domestic partner some extra income, but they're concerned it won't last much longer.

The couple rents the home through Airbnb at $79 a night, typically for 2-3 night periods, classifying it as a short-term rental.

The issue with short-term rentals in Wilmington arose in 2015 when Residents of Old Wilmington sent a letter to city council asking it to "enforce the Code’s provisions that prohibit these hotels and guest lodgings in districts zoned residential."

Short-term rentals are not directly addressed in the city’s Land Development Code so it is currently using related regulations that say the rental period must be at least seven days and occupants must be family members. Wilmington leaders estimate there are currently more than 100 short-term rentals operating illegally in the city, including Thompson's.

"This whole thing has just been blown up beyond proportion," Thompson said. "These aren't just guests, they're very good friends who are writing city council to say please don't take this away."

His partner, Lisa, estimates 16 letters have been sent to city council on their behalf. She said she's contacted Mayor Bill Saffo and each member of council "several" times to plead their case, but only got one response back from Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes.

"I don't understand why there is no communication from our elected officials," Thompson said. "They're elected by the public and their job is to serve the public, not themselves. It's disheartening."

Thompson said among their regular guests include a cancer patient who likes to travel to the beach, Marines from Camp Lejeune who have the weekend off, and parents visiting their UNCW student.

A public survey by the city found that a majority of respondents think that short-term rentals should be allowed to operate anywhere in the city with no minimum stay time. City Council heard from other cities last year about how they've settled the issue.

City Council will present options related to potential short-term rental regulations during the Feb. 20 agenda briefing. It is not a public input meeting, but staff expects to move forward with an additional public input meeting after the discussion.

