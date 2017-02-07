First at Four: Date night looks for Valentine's Day

Fashion advice from Monkee's: Show some skin this Valentine's Day. (Source: Monkee's of Wilmington)

More than half of Americans will celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, 4 out of 10 of those celebrating will spend a night out on the town.

If you are planning a night out, Monkee’s boutique in Wilmington offered these five fashion tips to help you slay date night.

-Show some skin: Dresses are an excellent way to show off some skin. Anything goes when it comes to length, so it doesn’t matter where the hem hits. Even if it’s cold outside, sleeveless, off the shoulder/cold shoulder styles rule for that hot date. Color wise, turn up the heat by wearing a little red dress in place of basic black.

-Head over heels: Who doesn’t love a great heel? Walk away with his heart in a pair of strappy/lace up heels. This Valentine’s Day, sky-high stilettos, or a chunk heel choice.

-Touchy, feely: The ladies at Monkee’s say fur is a great way to turn up the touch factor. From vests to scarfs, use it as a great outerwear accessory to add drama and glam.

-Booty call: Booties and Over-the-knee boots are red hot. Leather or Suede, high or low, slip on a pair to add some sex appeal to a simple outfit.

-Shake It: Tassel earrings are hanging in there as a style statement. They come in a variety of colors, lengths, and finishes and can add some great movement while dancing the night away.

Watch WECT News First at Four for more fashion tips from Monkee’s.

A photo posted by Monkee's of Wilmington (@monkees_wilmington) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.