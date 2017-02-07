Students dress like they're 100 to celebrate 100th day of school

On Monday, students and staff at Lincoln Elementary in Leland also celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as elderly versions of themselves. (Source: Erin Cimino)

Tuesday marked the 100th day of school for Ogden Elementary, and students and staff celebrated by dressing up as their best 100-year-old selves. (Source: WECT)

"We're having fun, I am one hundred years brighter and it's like it's fun," Sam, a kindergarten student at Ogden Elementary, said.

Becky Huntzinger, a kindergarten teacher at Ogden, said the school takes full advantage of the 100 day theme.

"We have lots of different activities all day. We've done one hundred day activities, we're working on building things, we're working on counting on our hundreds boards, hundred day exercises -- it's just a really fun day,” Huntzinger explained.

