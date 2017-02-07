Program aims to prevent violence, promote positivity

The Blue Ribbon Commission, a youth violence prevention program, will host its 2017 Annual BRC Breakfast on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Coastline Conference and Event Center.

The hour-and-a-half breakfast will celebrate positive progress and the community’s youth and future.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

“This is always an important and uplifting morning,” said board member and communications director Paige Blair. “So many of us are looking for ways to make a difference, and I can tell you with absolute certainty that attending this celebration and supporting BRC will do exactly that. You won’t want to miss the personal stories of some of the families we serve, and entertainment including a surprise special performance. If you want to feel good about yourself and our community, come join us!”

