My turn: the ongoing HB2 debate in NC

I can’t help but think of Pee Wee when I hear some of our political leaders discuss the ongoing HB2 debate in North Carolina. (Source: WBTV)

Do you remember Pee Wee Herman from the 1980s? He was that nerdy character that always responded to insults by saying, “I know you are but what am I?” It was funny for a couple minutes but then it got annoying.

I can’t help but think of Pee Wee when I hear some of our political leaders discuss the ongoing HB2 debate in North Carolina. Each week brings another threat from an organization to pull its business from the Tar Heel State. We’ve already paid a hefty price for failure to come to an agreement on the so-called “bathroom bill.”

But are our lawmakers doing any handwringing over the self-imposed losses? Not on your life. Take a look at the latest comments.

Senate Leader Phil Berger blames the governor and said he was ready to repeal the HB2 bill.

The governor blames Republicans and says they can’t support anything but a clean repeal.

Even when our region felt the losses last week with the departure of the CAA women’s golf tournament from Brunswick County, our representative, Senator Bill Rabon, said why should he comment? He said to ask the governor.

Is it too much to ask to hope for an adult to show up in Raleigh and take charge of this mess and fix it?

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Emailed comments from viewers:

There is more at stake here than the "hefty price" Governor Cooper and the City of Charlotte have cost us, and it seems you would like to forget that. You blame the Republicans for standing up for the children in North Carolina ; thank God they have the back bone to do this. They are taking the heat for the political firestorm Roy Cooper and friends started.

Answer me, why isn't this happening in other states that have taken the same stand North Carolina has?

Bill Rabon is correct the Governor needs to correct the problem he started.

********

I think you should list all the business that has come to NC since this bathroom bill issue. You will find in spite of all the reported business we are losing NC actually increased business. No one reports when a company comes to NC because our governor to a moral stand. Everyone acts like it is totally fine for anyone to use whatever restroom they feel like. I would like to see some of these celebritys allow their 8 year old daughter go in a restroom behind a 6ft 220lb pre-op transsexual. Not gonna happen.

********

When in a hole if you want to get out, stop digging! Our legislators do not realize that they're digging their own graves.

********

I want to know what the problem is! When did we ever have a bathroom problem? When did .10 percent of the population suddenly change policy...personally if you look like a girl or a boy then use the bathroom you look like...where is the problem? Both girl and boys bathrooms have stalls...Close the door and do your business in private...dang!...this politically correct BS is killing our humanity and causing unneeded division

********

Why is NC so worried about the "negative?" economic effect of this COMMON SENSE bill ???

Are we really putting our lust for the "almighty" dollar ahead of morality???

Someone sold their soul 2000 years ago for thirty pieces of silver...

Remember how that turned out ???

Make NC great again !!!

********

Hold your ground. We don't want men in the girls room. You are what your birthday certificate says you are physically. If you think you are of a different gender you are Mentally ill. That's the problem.

********

every time I hear the term HB2 it reminds me of just how slow the world is progressing, we are debating on where to use the bathroom, it's simple, male in male, and female in female, better yet a family bathroom or shower will solve this issue, do it and move on to bigger and better things.