Congressman Pittenger to start regular office hours in Bladen County

Congressman Robert Pittenger's staff will be available for regular office hours in Bladen County starting Tuesday.

Pittenger's staff will be available to help citizens with issues on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans benefits, IRS, passports, USDA, and FEMA.

Upon arrival residents are asked to fill a privacy release form and then the office will send it to the designated office for residents to get help.

"My top priority is serving you, which is why I make a point of hiring the most experienced staff available, many of whom view this job as a ministry to help others," Pittenger explained

Elizabethtown City Councilman Ricky Leinwand is happy to see the access from the Congressman take place.

"I think it is great that he has set up a young man to come to Bladen County twice a month after all the districts were redrawn, our congressman is from Charlotte," said Leinwand.

With the rise in cost of health care, Congressman Pittenger is also making healthy promises.

"What we will provide for the American people is something that will drive the cost down make it more accessible," said Pittenger. "Have a relationship with your doctor, your real physician that you will work with and be able to afford this."

The office hours will run on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 1:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. Pittenger's office is located at the Elizabethtown Town Hall at 805 West Broad Street.

