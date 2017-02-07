Bar owner looks for man who allegedly attacked dog, damaged cars

The Wrightsville Beach bar posted snapshots from surveillance video that shows the man throwing rocks at Kruser, the owners' dog. (Source: Jimmy's at Red Dogs)

The owners at Jimmy's at Red Dogs are looking for a man who allegedly attacked their dog, damaged a car, and kicked over a motorcycle last week.

The Wrightsville Beach bar posted snapshots from surveillance video that shows the man throwing rocks at Kruser, the owner's dog. Keaton Cline said people have reached out since the incident happened on Thursday.

"Of course they're upset about the property being damaged but the main thing is just Kruser," she said, "He's sweet, loving dog. Everyone comes in here to see him, he's very friendly, and for someone to try and hurt him, or do anything to him is just sad."

According to Cline, the man stumbled around the back of the bar, but never went inside. He's accused of kicking over a $24,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The bike's owner, Brantford Jennings is a bouncer at Red Dogs. He said the scratches and dents will cost hundreds to repair.

"I'll forgive and forget if you come forward and do the right thing. But don't hide, if you hide from us it's not going to end up well," he said.

Cline said they plan to file a police report, but they are hoping someone identifies the man soon.

"That we get justice, that's all we want. For him to pay for our things to get fixed and hopefully he'll learn a life lesson from this," she said.

The owners posted a photo from the video on Facebook, which has since been shared more than a thousand times. Cline said they are expecting to get more footage from a neighbor to help identify the man.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.