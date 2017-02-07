Teen charged with sneaking into woman's home, threatening her with knife

A teenager already in the New Hanover County detention center for his alleged role in an armed robbery has now been charged with sneaking into a woman's home and threatening her with a knife in the Marsh Oaks community.

Ean Freeman, 17, was charged with breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny after breaking and entering and second-degree kidnapping Monday for the incident that took place in early December, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Department. His bond was set at $130,000.

According to NHCSO officials, Freeman hid inside a woman's home while she was walking her dog on Dec. 6. When she returned to her home on Hilliard Court, Freeman allegedly jumped out of the closet while armed with a knife. Both the victim and the suspect fled from the house.

Brewer said that Freeman has been in the detention center since his arrest in early January in connection tot he robbery of a 16-year-old on Dec. 31. Freeman was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in that case.

Freeman, Justin Lotez Billingslea, 18, and Elijawaun Boone, 18, are accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint and stealing cash, drugs and a phone. Freeman also allegedly struck the victim in the face with a handgun.

