CFPUA lifts boil advisory for parts of downtown Wilmington

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has lifted a precautionary boil advisory following Wednesday's planned service outage for a portion of downtown Wilmington.

The outage and boil advisory affected residents in the following locations:

600-800 blocks of Fourth St.

600 block, 701 & 704 Fifth Ave.,

All of Farrows Alley

500 block and 318 Queen St.

The outage was necessary so crews could repair several water valves in the area and refurbish a water main under Fourth Street.

About 100 customers were affected by the outage.

