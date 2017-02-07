Pair of Seahawks gets All-America honors

A pair of UNCW baseball players received All-America honors from D1Baseball.com Monday.

Seahawk designated hitter Nick Feight and second baseman Brian Mims were named to the preseason All-America second team.

Feight set a school record while leading the nation with 91 runs batted in. The junior also tied school marks for doubles (24) and home runs (21).

Mims ranked third in the nation last season with 71 runs. The junior hit .371 with 14 home runs.

UNCW opens the season by hosting George Mason on Feb. 17.

