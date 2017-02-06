Sunset Beach Town Council changes policy for cabanas on the beach

Town leaders in Sunset Beach changed the time visitors can put cabanas on the beach, and the location where they are allowed. (Source: WECT)

Leaders in Sunset Beach made changes Monday night to the ordinance involving cabanas on the beach.

According to Mayor Pro-Tem Carol Scott, the changes include moving the time when cabanas will be allowed. Prior to Monday’s vote, visitors could put cabanas up at 6 a.m. Council voted to move that time back one hour to 7 a.m.

Another change to the policy is prohibiting the cabanas on the strand between 27th and First streets, which is one block on either side of Sunset Boulevard.

The vote Monday night made slight changes to the policy passed by town council in November.

