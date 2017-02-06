Overtime comeback thriller - St. Mark's rallies for middle school title

Down seven points with three minutes remaining in the Southeastern Basketball League Championship, St. Mark's head coach Josh Humphrey pleaded with his players.

"You gotta fight through fatigue right now. You got 2 or 3 minutes in your whole career left. You gotta give it everything you've got right now," the coach said.

The Lions responded, forcing overtime and holding on for a 38-33 win in a dramatic conclusion to the season against Cape Fear.

""It feels great. All glory to all these guys," said Humphrey, who also led the girls team to a title in the game prior. "These guys play hard. The defense is where we won a championship at. Like I said. I couldn't be more proud of my guys."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.