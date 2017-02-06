Brunswick Co. leaders approve opioid treatment resolution, advance on school bond design work

The Brunswick County Commissioners will discuss a resolution to request federal assistance for opioid recovery centers at Monday nights commissioners meeting. (Source: WECT)

The Brunswick County Commissioners passed a resolution to request federal assistance for opioid recovery centers at Monday night's commissioners meeting.

The county's Health and Human Services Department proposed the resolution. A commissioner will take the resolution to the National Association of Counties 2017 Legislative Conference later this month.

Chris Harrelson, director of Brunswick County Health and Human Services, helped create the resolution. Harrelson said by all the commissioners approving the resolution, it symbolizes a united front to fight opioid addiction.

Harrelson and his staff included statistics highlighting the opioid addiction in the county. According to the numbers, the opioid overdose death rate per 100,000 people in the county is 43 percent higher than the state average.

Also on the commissioners agenda, an action item that would start work on projects approved in the $152 million school bond referendum. The commissioners unanimously approved a request for $1.7 million in advanced funds to begin architecture and design work. According to Jessica Swencki, spokesperson for Brunswick County Schools, the money will fund designs for the following.

Town Creek Middle School

Classroom additions at Town Creek Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary

New windows at Bolivia Elementary School

Athletic improvements across the district

