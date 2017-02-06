Wilmington man apologizes to burglary victim in court before sentencing

A Wilmington man apologized to the woman whose home he admitted to burglarizing last year and said he regretted the decision immediately after it happened.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Nicholas Alexander Merritt, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

He was sentenced to 44-65 months in prison.

According to officials, the incident happened at a home on Stonemoore Court off of Gordon Road just after midnight on March 31, 2016.

Merritt reportedly used a tire iron to break a glass door in both the sunroom and kitchen. Officials said Merritt stopped the break-in and did not appear to go inside the home.

The 68-year-old woman who was alone with her dog at the time of the burglary said she heard two "pops" that resembled gunfire, and glass breaking. She called 911. Deputies found Meritt sitting in a vehicle in the roadway near the home.

Merritt's attorney told the judge that his client immediately regretted his actions and could have left the scene before deputies arrived.

Shoe prints in the back yard of the home were consistent with the size of Merritt's shoes. Deputies also found a tire iron in the front seat of his vehicle and shards of glass in the soles of his sandals.

Before his sentencing, Merritt expressed remorse to the judge and apologized to the victim.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.