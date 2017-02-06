TRAFFIC ALERT: Intermittent lane closures on I-140 to continue until Memorial Day

The NCDOT will continue to intermittently close lanes on I-140 from US 421 to just east of I-40 until Memorial Day so crews can finish maintenance work along the road.

The lane closures will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until May 29. Lane closures may also occur on weekends during this time.

The closures allow construction crews to safely resurface the roadway, repair traffic signals, reconstruct shoulders and handle bridge maintenance.

No detours are required for these closures, however, motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area and to expect possible delays. They also need to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

