Wilmington man pleads guilty to punching victim unconscious, stealing $40

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to punching another man out and stealing money from him.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Glenn Eric Boyer, 45, entered a guilty plea to common law robbery and was sentenced as a habitual felon to 7-9 years in prison.

Boyer is also required to pay nearly $15,300 in restitution to the victim due to medical bills sustained in the attack.

According to officials, the incident happened on March 11, 2016 at the BP gas station on South College Road. Store surveillance footage showed Boyer entering the store and punching a customer, knocking him unconscious. Officials said Boyer and the victim were acquaintances.

Boyer then went through the man's pockets and stole $40.

The victim sustained facial fractures which required reconstructive surgery.

Boyer was previously convicted of felony drug charges, forgery, felony larceny and fleeing to elude arrest.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.